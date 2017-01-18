Hill+Knowlton Strategies appoints Michelle Tham as Malaysia MD

She is taking on the role as Justin Then departs.

SINGAPORE: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Michelle Tham to lead its Malaysia office on top of her role as Singapore MD.

Tham is taking over from Justin Then, who is leaving the agency after three years to pursue new opportunities.

Tham joined H+K in 2014 as Singapore MD, replacing Jamie Morse. Her appointment reflects H+K’s plans to further integrate the Malaysia and Singapore offices.

"Our business has changed in recent years, and the lines between PR, advertising, and digital continue to blur," Tham said. "By creating an innovation corridor across Singapore and Malaysia, we can drive greater synergies that will allow us to continue changing ahead of the curve."

Tham said both the Singapore and Malaysia offices will focus significantly on content publishing, digital communications, and compelling thought-leadership programs for clients.

"Since Michelle joined H+K, she has driven the Singapore team to respond to a rapidly evolving marketplace, delivering significant revenue growth to the Singapore operation," said John Morgan, H+K Asia president and CEO. "We now have an opportunity to better unite the Malaysia office with the Singapore office in a business model that will enable us to better serve clients, provide further growth opportunity for our teams, and deliver greater return for the agency."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.