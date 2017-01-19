Newgate Communications takes Bell Pottinger veteran David Telling for senior role

Added 4 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

David Telling, formerly a partner at Bell Pottinger, has been appointed by Newgate Communications to expand its geopolitical and corporate client portfolio.

News
David Telling joins Newgate after more than 17 years with Bell Pottinger
David Telling joins Newgate after more than 17 years with Bell Pottinger

Telling had been with Bell Pottinger for more than 17 years, during which time he managed the reputation of several of its EMEA government clients, and advised companies in the financial sector.

There are no plans to replace him, an agency spokesperson told PRWeek.

He began working at Newgate Communications earlier this month, and reports to the agency's chief executive Gavin Devine.

"Telling has an unmatched reputation for delivering strategic campaigns for clients here and across the world," Devine said.

Telling is also an advisory board director at E2Exchange, a networking group designed to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and find investment.

Newgate Communications was established in 2011 by Porta, which also owns Publicasity and PPS Group, and has a controlling stake in PR firm Thirteen. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now