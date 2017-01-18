Breakfast Briefing, 1.18.2017: Axios debuts; Biden calls out 1% at Davos

New this morning: Axios debuts. The new venture from former Politico big shots Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei debuted on Wednesday with several stories from its sit-down interview with President-elect Donald Trump this week. Poynter.org called the site a combination of Twitter and The Economist, or, in other words, a collection of brief stories for the smart set.



Davos this morning: Vice President Joe Biden called out the elites gathered in the Swiss mountains this week for the World Economic Forum, saying "the top 1%’s not carrying their weight." He also warned about the impact of Russia on the post-World War II global order allying Europe and the U.S.

.@VP Biden told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that Russian President Putin is trying to undermine the U.S. and Europe. pic.twitter.com/oKiOmizMWg — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 18, 2017

New poll: Most Americans want Trump to stop tweeting. Sixty-nine percent of Americans said Donald Trump’s tweeting is a "bad thing," including 47% of Republicans, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released early Wednesday. The poll surely comes as a relief to the president-elect, who told Fox & Friends in an interview set to air today that he doesn’t like tweeting, he just uses the platform (a lot) to counter negative media coverage.

Update: Clinton, Sanders aides join Priorities USA. Super PAC Priorities U.S.A. Action has brought on two top press aides to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Brian Fallon and Symone Sanders, the former national press secretaries to Clinton and Sanders, respectively, are set to join the group, according to Politico.



What to watch today: Obama’s final press conference. President Barack Obama is set to enter the White House Briefing Room at 2:15 EST for the final press conference of his two terms in office. Expect reporters to pepper him with questions about his decision to grant clemency to Chelsea Manning. Obama will leave office with a 60% approval rating, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday morning. Also today: President-elect Trump’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services will face questions from the Senate on his plans for Obamacare.



States ask court to uphold overtime injunction. Twenty-one states filed an appeal on Tuesday asking the Fifth Circuit Court to uphold a lower court’s November order that put a hold on the Obama administration’s plans to change the threshold at which employers must pay staff overtime when they work more than 40 hours a week. The Labor Department was about to enact a rule requiring companies to pay overtime to staffers making less than $47,500 a year before the injunction was granted just before Thanksgiving.