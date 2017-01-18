In brief: M&C Saatchi PR to launch Resident Evil 7, Montfort hires senior journalist, New Leeds co-owner hires Bevington

M&C Saatchi PR has been appointed to launch Resident Evil 7, Montfort Communications hires finance journalist as senior consultant, new Leeds co-owner hires Bevington and more from PRWeek UK.

M&C Saatchi PR hired to launch Resident Evil 7

Video game developer Capcom has appointed M&C Saatchi PR to help launch Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in the Resident Evil series. Ahead of the release on 24 January, M&C Saatchi PR is teaming up with theatre specialists Bearded Kitten to create an immersive experience that mirrors the new game in a dilapidated East London house. This is taking place in London from 20 – 23 January. The agency also helped Capcom launch the video game Street Fighter V last year.

Montfort hires senior finance journalist

Montfort Communications has appointed Mike Foster as a senior consultant. Foster, who starts at the agency on 13 February, is currently associate editor at Financial News, which he co-founded in 1996. Commenting on the appointment, Gay Collins, Montfort founding partner, said: "In tectonic times, we are looking to provide clients with excellent advice, delivered face to face by the best advisers in the business."

New Leeds co-owner hires Bevington

Leeds United FC's new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has started working with Adrian Bevington Sport & PR. The firm began work with the businessman started working with the agency, run by the former FA comms chief, ahead of taking the stake in the storied club.

Finn wins Honey Monster Puffs

Leeds-based agency Finn has been appointed to deliver an integrated PR campaign across corporate, trade, consumer and social media for Monster Brands cereals Honey Monster Puffs and Good Grain. Finn has been taken on by Brecks, which acquired the licence for the two cereals in 2016. The brands are to unveil a new look this year. Finn launched a London base last year.

DDA launches eleven

Film and entertainment agency The DDA Group has helped launch eleven, a new brand partnerships agency whose founders include a former Grey London executive. The new agency has been launched by Jessica Ringshall, who was head of content production at the creative agency, and Emily Woods, formerly of product placement agency NMA, with DDA's backing.

Be At One hires FCS

Fleet Street Communications, specialist consultants in the leisure, hospitality, food & drink sectors, has been appointed by the UK cocktail bar group Be At One as its retained PR agency, to handle trade and corporate communications.

HSE Cake promotes Pollott

HSE Cake, the sport and entertainment division of Havas Media Group in the UK, has promoted Lizzy Pollott to the role of creative director. She has been with the agency since 2006, and leads creative work for clients including EA and the ICC.