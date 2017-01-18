RNLI appoints Teneo Blue Rubicon and krow to handle strategy and creative work

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has appointed PR firm Teneo Blue Rubicon and ad agency krow to work on its strategy and creative account.

RNLI’s Respect the Water campaign is a core part of the charity’s drowning prevention work
The RNLI called the pitch in June last year following Leo Burnett's decision to resign the business.

Teneo Blue Rubicon and krow will work on the strategic and creative direction for the charity’s Respect the Water campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of the dangers around water.

The agencies pitched for the business together.

RNLI’s media planning and buying is handled by OMD UK.

Ross MacLeod, community safety marketing manager at the RNLI, said: "The agencies bring a wealth of behaviour change and marketing expertise, which we really believe will help us to save more lives at sea with this exciting campaign."

The RNLI is the UK's sixth largest charity by income, recording revenues of more than £190m in 2015, according to PRWeek sister title, voluntary sector magazine Third Sector.

Cancer Research UK, which had revenues of £634.9m in 2015, is the largest.

