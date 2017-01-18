Cohn & Wolfe hires Edelman's Laura Pesin Eder as North America president

In the latest in a string of high-level appointments at the WPP agency, Pesin Eder is joining Cohn & Wolfe from Edelman, where she was EVP and director of operations of its New York consumer practice.

NEW YORK: Cohn & Wolfe has hired Edelman EVP Laura Pesin Eder as president of North America, effective immediately.

Based in the agency’s New York headquarters, Pesin Eder is reporting to Cohn & Wolfe global CEO Donna Imperato.

The last person to hold the responsibilities Pesin Eder is taking on was Jim Joseph, who was promoted to worldwide president last week. Previously, Joseph was president for the Americas and chief integrated marketing officer.

Pesin Eder is not directly replacing Joseph in that role. However, Imperato told PRWeek last week that the new head of North America will eventually gain oversight for all of the Americas.

Pesin Eder is responsible for overseeing client and talent management and development, strategic operations, and business development across offices in North America.

She is joining Cohn & Wolfe from Edelman, where she was EVP and director of operations of its New York consumer practice, overseeing clients, talent, and strategic operations. She worked with CPG giant Church & Dwight, managing communications campaigns for brands including Arm & Hammer, First Response, Nair, OxiClean, and VitaFusion, according to a statement from Cohn & Wolfe. Pesin Eder also led Edelman’s travel and tourism, multicultural, and digital teams.

Previously, Eder was U.S. president and COO at DeVries Global, where she led the firm’s client relationship with Procter & Gamble. Earlier in her career, Pesin Eder was a VP at Euro RSCG Magnet, now Havas PR, and an SVP at Lippe Taylor.

The firm recently promoted EVP of global strategy and development Brooke Hovey to chief client officer, working with Joseph to oversee global business. It also upped Chad Latz from global president of the digital innovation group to chief innovation officer and Stephanie Howley from HR director for North America to EVP and global talent manager. Cohn & Wolfe also brought on Tara Lilien, former SVP for U.S. human resources at MSLGroup, as SVP for U.S. human resources, reporting to Howley.

Pesin Eder was not available for comment.