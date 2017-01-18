Brandwatch rolls out Unlimited Historical Data

Unlimited Historical Data will allow users to pull out 1 million mentions from the last three years in five minutes.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND: Brandwatch has added Unlimited Historical Data to its suite of products, the company said on Wednesday.

Drawing on the Twitter decahose and Brandwatch’s in-house data, Unlimited Historical Data will allow users to pull out 1 million mentions from the last three years in five minutes, enabling users to benchmark their work and discover trends.

"You get reliable insights into what people are talking about, what influencers are saying, what the topics are generating — you get answers to these questions faster than what Google Trends can give you," said product marketing manager Philip Agnew. "The speed is important here of how fast customers are moving and how fast advertising campaigns need to be. It’s really the ability to answer complex questions quickly."

Brandwatch vets data from Unlimited Historical Data for accuracy and timeliness through its spam filtration and metadata indexing. Users receive an unlimited number of searches using the tool, allowing them to collect data on any topic over the last three years.

Asked why the product’s speed is an important feature for clients, Agnew gave the example of Unilever, a client, monitoring social engagement for the hundreds of advertisements it produces daily.

"But when they get mentions of a new product, they also want to compare that and benchmark that," Agnew said. "You can only really see the value of an advertisement you put out today if you have historical data to compare it to. It’s pointless to say you got a million tweets. If I can say that’s 15% higher than our average over the last three years, then that’s valuable."

The social intelligence company launched Brandwatch Audiences last July, a product that helps users identify influencers, networkers, and trends. Last October, it named Richard Pasewark as chief revenue officer. He was previously EVP for software-as-a-service company eVariant.