Rogers & Cowan, Frukt align leadership to become 'pop culture power brokers'

The firms said they can offer clients a more holistic, global solution through the realignment.

LOS ANGELES: Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network has brought its agencies Rogers & Cowan and Frukt under one leadership team consisting of CEO Mark Owens and COO Rich Davis.

The alignment is going into effect on Wednesday. Previously, the two firms were separate brands with their own missions, Owens explained. Both will continue to sit within Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group.

"We are keeping both brands but want to offer our clients a holistic solution and cover the gamut from access to activation to amplification to analytics for our clients on a global basis," he said. "Being more closely aligned under the leadership of me and [Davis], we will be able to be much more successful for our clients."

Rogers & Cowan, run by chairman Paul Bloch and co-presidents Alan Nierob and Fran Curtis, represents performers including Denzel Washington, Kevin Costner, Elton John, and The Rolling Stones. The firm is also AOR for The Grammys and has worked on other pop culture events such as the Emmy Awards and CMT Awards.

Frukt’s management team is led by U.K. co-MDs Dom Hodge, Chris Heath, and Jim Robinson and U.S. MD Shirley Richter Hughes. The firm develops brand experiences and product integrations, negotiates influencer and talent deals, and supervises creative strategy, planning, and content development in the entertainment sector. It has developed partnerships such as Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake with Mastercard and Cisco with Live Nation.

"We are aligning Rogers & Cowan and Frukt to take the position of being power brokers in pop culture and helping brands be great at any stage," said Owens. "It is about helping them navigate the changing media and digital landscape, which is morphing at the speed of light."

Owens used next month's Grammy Awards as an example of how Frukt and Rogers & Cowan can work together. He explained that Frukt works to activate Mastercard and Delta Airlines partnerships with the Grammys. Meanwhile, Rogers & Cowan is AOR for the show and represents six music acts that are nominated for awards.

"If we can be more strategic together, we can offer our clients better solutions by bringing our own resources together and aligning them more closely," Owens said.

There are no client conflicts or staff changes as a result of the re-alignment. The firms are also relocated their offices to Century City in Los Angeles. Rogers & Cowan also unveiled a new logo and rebranding scheme on Wednesday.

Interpublic’s Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network encompasses Octagon, Frukt, Rogers & Cowan, and Milkmoney.