PRWeek launches UK Top 150 agencies project - make sure your firm is included

The UK Top 150 consultancies table, part of the wider PRWeek Global Agency Business Report (GABR), is the industry’s definitive list of UK agencies, ranked by revenue.

PRWeek has emailed agencies asking them to complete a submission form in order to be included in the 2017 report, which will be published in May and relates to figures for the 2016 calendar year.

If your agency has not been contacted, or if you have any questions, please email abr@prweek.com.

This year there is one form that must be completed to be included in the UK table and the wider GABR, which features global rankings and rankings in other regions across the world.

PRWeek UK is asking agencies of all sizes with a UK presence to take part in the project, even if they did not qualify for the UK Top 150 table last year, because the number of agencies included may be increased in the 2017 table.

As part of the project, PRWeek will also be ranking UK agencies across six different practice areas: consumer, technology, healthcare, public sector, public affairs, and corporate.

The deadline for submitting the form is 10pm (UK time) on Friday 17 February.

For queries, please email abr@prweek.com.

Click here to view the most recent PRWeek UK Top 150 report. The Global Agency Business Report from last year can be accessed here.

Last year, PRWeek reported that revenue for the Top 150 grew again in 2015, with smaller agencies generally outperforming the bigger players.