NHS England boss Stevens is a "canny comms operator"

Stevens appeared in front of the powerful Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises government spending, last week where he contradicted Government claims that the NHS has received more money than it asked for.





Prime Minister Theresa May told Sky News that when the Government had asked the NHS what resources it needed for the next five years; it had given it more funding than was required.





But when Stevens was asked to respond to the claim, he told the PAC it was wrong to say "we'll be getting more than we asked for", adding that the Government was "stretching it" with its description and that there were "clearly substantial funding pressures."





For added effect, Stevens, a former health advisor to Tony Blair, brandished a copy of the Daily Mail during his appearance, depicting the current woes in the NHS.





The spat follows a series of off-record briefings from May’s aides against Stevens, criticising him for being too slow to react to pressures in A&E departments.









Commenting on the ongoing war of words between Stevens and the Government, one senior health comms source told PRWeek: "Simon is a canny comms operator and he knew exactly what he was doing. He will have always had a different opinion as to what a satisfactory package for the NHS is and in his view it also had to include sorting out social care. So there’s a difference of opinion there and Simon was deploying the Daily Mail to make his point." His comments have since been endorsed by Dr Sarah Wollaston, the Conservative chair of Parliament’s Health Select Committee.However, senior and former public sector comms chiefs lined up to support Stevens speaking truth to power at the PAC.Commenting on the ongoing war of words between Stevens and the Government, one senior health comms source told PRWeek: "Simon is a canny comms operator and he knew exactly what he was doing. He will have always had a different opinion as to what a satisfactory package for the NHS is and in his view it also had to include sorting out social care. So there’s a difference of opinion there and Simon was deploying the Daily Mail to make his point."











The source said: "The key thing, from a comms perspective, is that if you allow the narrative that the NHS has more money than it asked for to go unchecked is that if anything goes wrong, blame falls on the NHS. But if it does not have enough money, blame, at least in part, falls to the Government for not giving the NHS as much money as it asked for. He had a duty of candour, as a public official, to tell the truth to the committee."





And, far from Stevens marking his card with the Government and making a visit to the job centre soon, the former civil servant told PRWeek the NHS chief was safe, at least for the time-being, because the only body with the power to remove him was the board of NHS England.



