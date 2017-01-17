Marriott International books JeffreyGroup as Latin America AOR

Marriott acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and its 11 brands in November.

PLANTATION, FL: Marriott International has selected JeffreyGroup as its PR AOR in Latin America.

It picked JeffreyGroup after a competitive pitch, the firm said in a statement. The agency will manage corporate and brand communications for Marriott International and its 20 hotel brands in the region.

It will also support Marriott on press trips, events, influencer management, and property-focused initiatives.

Marriott operates more than 200 properties in 33 countries and territories in Latin America, with plans to grow that to close to 300 by 2020.

In November, Marriott acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and its 11 brands including St. Regis, W Hotels, Westin, and Sheraton for $13.6 billion. Marriott International’s Latin American presence includes lodging brands such as the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Renaissance Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Late last year, K.C. Kavanagh left Starwood after 18 years to join Bacardi Limited as SVP and global chief communications officer. Kavanagh had most recently served as SVP of global communications since 2010 at Starwood.

Visit Florida named JeffreyGroup as its AOR focused on PR efforts in Latin America in November. Other JeffreyGroup clients include Airbus, American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, and Sony. The firm has 120 staffers across seven wholly owned offices in New York, Miami, Mexico City, Brasília, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires.

Representatives from Marriott and JeffreyGroup could not be immediately reached for additional comment.