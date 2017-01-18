This Girl Can creator Tanya Joseph departs Sport England and takes Hanover role

Tanya Joseph, the former director of business partnerships at Sport England who was regarded as the architect of the This Girl Can campaign, has left the organisation.

Joseph had been with Sport England for five years, during which time This Girl Can collected numerous plaudits and awards.

Prior to that, she had worked for The Communication Group, before which she was at Grayling and also worked at Downing Street.

She has been taken on by Hanover offshoot The Playbook's new Change Network division to advise on behaviour change campaigns, encouraging more people to take part in sport, in a part-time consultant capacity.

Joesph told PRWeek that due to the nature of her work at the Change Network, she is also available for roles elsewhere.

Eddie May, MD at The Playbook, said: "Our purpose as a business is to create campaigns that change perception and behaviour, and the Change Network will allow us to tap into some genuine expertise to add value to our clients."

Rosie Webster, a behavioural scientist and associate of University College London’s Centre for Behaviour Change, has also been hired by the Change Network and will advise on the science and theory of human behaviour, May said.

Better known for its corporate and public affairs work, Hanover created The Playbook, a new sports and creative comms offering, in July last year. Clients include the NFL, the ECB and British Triathlon.

Sport England, which is currently undergoing organisational changes to its structure, will not be looking to appoint a replacement for Joseph, a spokesman told PRWeek.