Richard Edelman urges CEOs to win back trust by focusing on employees

Added 1 hour ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

Richard Edelman, CEO and president of the world's largest PR firm Edelman, has said the best way for CEOs to win back trust is to focus on their employees as opposed to their investors, because the world has "flipped upside down".

News

He made the remarks while speaking to CNBC presenters Steve Sedgwick and Geoff Cutmore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this morning.

"The world has flipped upside down," Edelman said.

"It used to be a pyramid of authority, now it's upside-down. The influence actually rests with the mid-level people, who speak peer-to-peer. If they're for you, you win."

Yesterday, Edelman published its annual Trust Barometer, which reveals the British public's trust in business, government, media and NGOs has plummeted because of an "unprecedented crisis of trust shared across the Western world".

Trust in UK business fell from 46 per cent last year to 45 per cent in the autumn, but then plummeted to 33 per cent, according to the data for the start of 2017, the report found.

• Transcript of the interview was provided to PRWeek by CNBC.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now