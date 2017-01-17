In brief: John Farrell to chair elliotts, Archer to bring ilk to London, Cartwright wins Jeunesse

John Farrell among new appointments at elliotts, Archer to lead ilk in London, Cartwright wins Jeunesse and more from PRWeek UK.

John Farrell to chair elliotts

Hospitality agency elliotts has appointed John Farrell, former president and CEO of Publicis Group's specialised agencies and marketing services arm, as its new non-executive chair. He is also non-executive chair of Four Communications Group. The agency has also appointed Dan Eaves from West London creative agency RPM, where he worked on Diageo accounts, as well as new client directors Karen Abrams from freenrange communications, and Rob Daniels from Graymatter.

Archer to bring ilk to London

Leeds-based integrated agency ilk, the agency that helped spawn Manifest, has appointed Beth Archer to lead a new London operation. Archer has previously worked in various creative roles at Sky and Accenture. The firm's move to Spitalfields in the capital follows a number of new briefs, the agency said. The firm was founded in 1999.

CNC promotes to partnership

MSLGroup-owned CNC has promoted Harald Kinzler and Oliver Mann to the firm's global partnership. They are currently the firm's MDs in Frankfurt and London. Former financial journalist Mann joined the firm in 2007, while Kinzler has been with CNC since 2014.

Cartwright wins Jeunesse

Midlands-based Cartwright Communications has been appointed by global health and wellbeing brand owner Jeunesse. The US-founded firm's brands include skincare range Luminesce and nutritional supplement reserve. Cartwright will support the business with its communication strategy around its arrival in the UK.

We Are Social made up for Benefit

Premium make-up brand Benefit Cosmetics has appointed We Are Social as its digital and social agency for Benefit UK and Ireland.

Alfred wins robotics firm

Neato Robotics, a manufacturer of smart robots for the home, has appointed Alfred to handle all comms for the UK market, spanning consumer, trade and influencer relations. The agency will also work with the firm's Silicon Valley head office on global strategy.

Clarity's streaming brief

Tech agency Clarity PR has won the brief to handle consumer PR for the live TV streaming service TVPlayer, which has deals with broadcasters including ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.