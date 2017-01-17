Watch: Whitworths launches superfood snacks with vlog poking fun at Joe Wicks

Healthy eating business Whitworths is promoting its new range of superfood snacks with a parody video that cheekily highlights the realities of life behind the lens for a health-food blogger.

The video (below) follows aspiring influencer Kate, alongside husband-turned-cameraman Dave, as she attempts to carve out a career as a food blogger.

It reveals the lengths that well-known food influencers go to when creating the perfect health-food video for social media.

"Joe makes it look so easy," Kate complains, in an obvious nod to fitness coach and blogger Joe Wicks, who makes 15-second videos in which he throws food across the kitchen into blenders, pans and microwaves.

"We created this video to really bring to life the hidden humours within the health-food industry and show our consumers you can stay healthy all year round, hassle-free," said Phil Gowland, head of marketing at Whitworths.

PR firm Frank led the creative concept alongside Whitworths, while Brain Candy Films produced the video.