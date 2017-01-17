PRWeek Global Awards 2017: One week left to enter

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek staff , Be the first to comment

The final deadline for entering the PRWeek Global Awards is just one week away, meaning time is running out to have your work celebrated at the high-profile ceremony in London on 11 May.

News
Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency of the Year accolade in 2016
The deadline for entries for the awards, which honour truly transformative comms work on the global stage, is 24 January. Any submissions after 5 January are subject to a late fee of £100 per entry. Click here to enter.

The awards ceremony will take place on 11 May at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London's Westminster. Tickets go on sale in February.

At last year's awards, PepsiCo won in-house team of the year and Weber Shandwick was named global agency of the year, while its sister Interpublic group firm Golin won four awards, as did Ketchum.

This year, the campaign categories have been expanded to accept entries for both local and multi-territory campaigns, and two new categories have been created - Global Integration and Global Content.

Whether you're in healthcare PR, brand marketing, non-profit campaigning or public sector comms, there are categories to suit you, with a range of accolades to be handed out to individuals, agencies, in-house teams and campaigns themselves.

