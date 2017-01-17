Blue Monday: How five brands did battle with the 'saddest' day of the year

Added 5 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

Brands in the UK turned Blue Monday on its head and instead encouraged positivity on what many consider to be the saddest day of the year.

News

Orchard Pig

Cider brand Orchard Pig ran a campaign on social media to make members of the public #AsHappyAsAPig by drawing them as happy pigs in shit (see Ant & Dec below). A number of "lucky pigs" will also be sent a hamper of cider and juice to accompany their caricatures. 

Fitness First

Also seizing the PR opportunity, health-and-fitness chain Fitness First offered members of the public free access to all 58 of its outlets for one day. As part of the promotion, the company teamed up with Instagram fitness stars Zanna Van Dijk, Clean Eating Alice, and Bradley Simmonds to launch a new fitness class. Read the full story here.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

In an effort to help beat those Monday blues, burger chain GBK gave away a burger and a side dish to the first 50 people to visit any one of its restaurants in the UK. At its branch in Soho, the burger chain upped the stakes and offered free food to 500 people. And as if that wasn't enough, alcohol brand BrewDog provided a free beer with each lunch.

Moonpig/Mind

Personalised greeting card business Moonpig and mental health charity Mind launched a pop-up garden and wishing well post box on the South Bank, urging passers-by to send a card for free to a friend or loved one suffering with a mental health problem. The stunt was designed to remind the public that many people suffer with mental health all year round, as well as raise money for the charity.

Rays of Sunshine

Children's charity Rays of Sunshine teamed up with ad agency TBWA to hand out oranges and compliments to London commuters. As part of the stunt, the charity called on the public to donate £3 to help improve the lives of children with serious illness.

Blue Monday, which falls on the third Monday on January, is the day when a variety of factors - including weather, debt, time since Christmas, motivational levels and the failure of New Year's resolutions - conspire to make what is predicted to be the saddest day of the year for many Brits.

Got a Blue Monday campaign you'd like to shout about? Let us know here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now