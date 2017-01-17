Senior hire and new role for Earl at 3 Monkeys Zeno as Vrettos heads to US

London agency 3 Monkeys Zeno has taken on a new head of health after Rachel Vrettos moved to a New York role at parent firm Zeno - and the agency also has a new head of tech in London.

3 Movers: Berkovitch (left) arrives in healthcare role, Vrettos (centre) and Earl (right) take new positions
David Berkovitch has joined 3MZ from Fleishman Hillard Fishburn, the UK business of FleishmanHillard, as head of healthcare. He also sits on the 3MZ board.

Berkovitch fills a role previously occupied by Rachel Vrettos, who has moved to New York for the global role of director of healthcare with Zeno Group.

3MZ was formed at the start of 2016 by the acquisition of independent agency 3 Monkeys by Edelman sister firm Zeno.

With 3 Monkeys far larger than Zeno's London office, the 3 Monkeys leadership remained in place post-acquisition, while Steve Earl retained his role as MD, Europe.

In addition to that role, Earl has now been made 3MZ's head of technology. He succeeds Hannah Williams, who has left the firm after three years. Williams had joined Zeno from Grayling.

"Healthcare and technology are sectors that require a brilliant blend of brand-savvy, creative thinking alongside deep technical knowledge and market understanding to deliver campaigns that really shift the dial," said Christine Jewell, UK MD of 3 Monkeys Zeno.

Berkovitch said that his work with the agency would reflect a "shift from reactive to proactive healthcare" seen across the globe, which will increase the importance of healthcare technologies. "My focus will be growing the team to reach more companies that better reflect the whole range of products that keep us healthy," he said.

