PR firm Lotus launches division targeting Latin American and Spanish markets

Specialist travel PR firm Lotus has launched Lotus LATAM - a division of the business operating out of London that specifically targets the Latin American and Spanish-speaking markets.

Lotus LATAM was created to harness the growth of the Latin American tourism sector, which has been driven in recent years by an increase in the number of direct flights to countries such as Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, the agency said.

As part of the launch, Lotus's current roster of Latin American and Spanish-speaking clients will be aligned under the new division, which is being led by the consultancy's associate director Kate McWilliams.

"We will be continuing our work with the Latin American Travel Association and 300 [of its members] to help generate and grow sustainable travel to and around Latin America," McWilliams told PRWeek.

"We are also working with Quito, Ecuador's capital, to encourage visitors to enjoy some of what the city has to offer - before heading off to explore the rest of the country."

The agency will also be promoting multi-country travel throughout Central America, highlighting the ease of travelling around the region, McWilliams added.