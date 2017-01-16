Watch: Volvic tells consumers to realise inner strength in new campaign

Danone water brand Volvic has launched what it is calling its biggest ever marketing campaign, a multi-channel initiative based around the tagline 'Find Your Volcano'.

The campaign launched in the UK earlier in the month and will roll out internationally across the coming months.

At the heart of the campaign is the idea that modern society forces people to focus on their weakness, rather than celebrate their strength - their "inner volcano" - and ability to overcome obstacles, according to the brand. Sourced in France, Volvic is filtered through six consecutive layers of volcanic rock.

The campaign is being led by the Volvic brand team and the agency Young & Rubicam Paris, with additional input from the agencies Landor, Group M, Mo Film, Wunderman, HRG, Hey Human and Ignition.