Watch: Volvic tells consumers to realise inner strength in new campaign

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Danone water brand Volvic has launched what it is calling its biggest ever marketing campaign, a multi-channel initiative based around the tagline 'Find Your Volcano'.

News

The campaign launched in the UK earlier in the month and will roll out internationally across the coming months.

At the heart of the campaign is the idea that modern society forces people to focus on their weakness, rather than celebrate their strength - their "inner volcano" - and ability to overcome obstacles, according to the brand. Sourced in France, Volvic is filtered through six consecutive layers of volcanic rock.

The campaign is being led by the Volvic brand team and the agency Young & Rubicam Paris, with additional input from the agencies Landor, Group M, Mo Film, Wunderman, HRG, Hey Human and Ignition.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now