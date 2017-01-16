In brief: MHP wins bank brief, Henry Boot hires Hudson Sandler, WPP's Chinese buy

MHP wins British Business Bank, Henry Boot hires Hudson Sandler, WPP buys out Shanghai businesses and more from PRWeek UK.

MHP wins British Business Bank

MHP Communications has been appointed following a competitive tender to handle PR and corporate comms services for the British Business Bank (BBB). The UK's national economic development bank, the Government-owned BBB was set up two years ago to work with a variety of financial institutions to increase access to funding, rather than lending directly to SMEs. To date, it claims to have supported more than 51,000 businesses through more than 90 delivery partners.

Henry Boot hires Hudson Sandler

London-listed property investment and construction company Henry Boot has appointed Hudson Sandler as its retained financial and corporate comms adviser. The agency has been appointed to promote the firm's investment case and raise its profile in the City. Henry Boot had total revenues of £176.2m in 2015.

WPP buys out Shanghai businesses

WPP has today announced that its advertising and marketing agency Ogilvy & Mather has agreed to acquire the remaining stakes in Shanghai Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Ltd and Shanghai Ogilvy & Mather Marketing Communications Consulting. The minority stake that WPP has agreed to buy had previously been owned by a local company. The two Shanghai agencies employ a combined total of nearly 1,000 staff.

MRM gets gig with RWC

Diversified investment management organisation RWC Partners has taken on financial services specialist agency MRM to oversee its external communications. MRM also recently won a brief with major investment consultancy Redington.

Resort brief for PR Agency One

Manchester's PR Agency One has been appointed by independent resort operator CLC World Resorts & Hotels, to handle UK PR and marketing for the Europe-wide organisation.

Cameo gets new MD

Broadcast consultancy Cameo Productions has appointed Hayley Donaghy as MD. She was previously director of publicity at the firm. Phoebe Winters has also been promoted from senior producer to head of production. The firm was founded in 1990 by Hilary Oliver, who is currently the firm's chair.

