PRWeek UK launches new public sector comms bulletin

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek is launching a new weekly bulletin focussed on public sector comms, with news, comment, analysis and case studies from the worlds of local & central government, the NHS, public transport, the emergency services and more.

News
The bulletin will be published on Wednesday mornings and sent to public sector comms specialists from multiple sectors.


To pitch a story, suggest a case study or comment article, please contact Ian.Griggs@Haymarket.com 

Please also contact Ian if you are a public sector comms specialist and you want PRWeek to send the new bulletin to your email address.

To sign up for the free bulletin, visit the PRWeek website and register online. If you already subscribe to the daily bulletin and you want to receive the public sector bulletin as well, please visit the ‘my account’ section of the website and update your bulletin preferences.
  
PRWeek social media banner 

New UK Facebook page

PRWeek has also launched a new Facebook page for dedicated UK PR content, to run alongside the brand's main page. Head over and 'Like' the new page to join the coversation and keep track of all PRWeek's UK content.

PRWeek UK's social media portfolio now includes:

• Twitter
Events & insight: @PRWeekHub

• Facebook
Global/US: @PRWeekUS

• LinkedIn
Main page: PRWeek
Group: PRWeek

