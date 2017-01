PRWeek UK launches new public sector comms bulletin

The bulletin will be published on Wednesday mornings and sent to public sector comms specialists from multiple sectors.





To pitch a story, suggest a case study or comment article, please contact Ian.Griggs@Haymarket.com Please also contact Ian if you are a public sector comms specialist and you want PRWeek to send the new bulletin to your email address.To sign up for the free bulletin, visit the PRWeek website and register online . If you already subscribe to the daily bulletin and you want to receive the public sector bulletin as well, please visit the ‘my account’ section of the website and update your bulletin preferences.