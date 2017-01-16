Regulation: a crisis of trust?

Consider, if you will, two seemingly unconnected stories with potentially seismic implications for the PR industry.

The first concerns regulation of the British press – one of the many 'gifts' David Cameron bequeathed his successor.





Impress is strongly resisted by the majority of national news publishers. They have set up their own regulatory body, Ipso – very much in the image of its toothless and discredited predecessor, the Press Complaints Commission.





It is reported that up to 140,000 individual representations have been made as part of the consultation process.





At some stage, Theresa May will actually have to decide what to do, attempting to reconcile natural industry self-interest with the spirit of Lord Justice Leveson’s report.





It’s a hugely significant concession for a company which, despite distributing news content to 1.8 billion people around the world, has always cast itself as a technology company rather than a media business.

The common denominator here is the issue of public trust.





And rather than purely being an issue for the media industry, it’s something that should preoccupy us all.





Because if consumers were unable to trust in the things they read, where would that leave an industry whose raison d’être is delivering coverage, and where success is often measured in column inches?





The past 12 months in particular, with such deeply polarising news events on both sides of the Atlantic, and myriad examples of suspect reporting, offer a glimpse of a future in which the ability to tell credible stories and shape opinion on behalf of our clients could be seriously compromised.





The PR industry depends on maintaining the authority of news organisations and the public trust that flows from it.





And consequently, the roles of both Facebook and print media are crucial – yet each side poses resistance.





From the press, this comes not least because Impress, as currently constituted, is funded by former Formula One boss and tabloid target Max Mosley.





And besides, their default mode has always been to suggest that anything other than self-regulation is tantamount to state censorship.





From Facebook, because 'freedom of movement for information' is so deeply woven into the brain-folds of the internet’s ruling geekocracy, that even recognising fake news as a problem strikes at sacred principles.





Facebook’s Journalism Project is a welcome recognition of reality.





We must now hope that Mrs May displays the courage, political skill and urgency she needs to negotiate an effective, workable, palatable solution to the regulatory conundrum.





Our future may depend on it.





Adam Leigh is strategy director of W and former deputy editor of The Independent