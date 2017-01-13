Real-estate start-up Compass hires Julie Binder as first comms head

She joined the company this week from Percolate, where she was VP of global comms.

NEW YORK: Compass, a technology-driven real-estate platform, has hired Julie Binder as its first head of communications.

Binder started on January 9 and is reporting to Compass CEO Robert Reffkin. She is overseeing a team of three staffers.

Binder is responsible for creating and executing the strategic direction of company communications. She is managing Compass’ media relations as well as employee- and agent-centric comms. More than 1,200 real-estate agents are affiliated with Compass, and the company has more than 300 staffers across the U.S.

Last August, Compass raised $75 million in a Series D round that valued the brokerage at north of $1 billion. In total, Compass has raised $210 million in investor capital.

"As Compass looks ahead to the next phase of growth, they really understand the value of strategic comms as they continue to scale their business, which is why they opened the search for a comms head," Binder explained. "Compass has been active in telling their story in the real estate industry, but with the tech they are building and the talent they have amassed, they see an opportunity to share a perspective on a much larger stage and serve as an ambassador for our industry."

Because Compass has never had a comms head, Binder will put the company’s first integrated internal comms strategy in place.

"I am excited about aligning the team around the mission, vision, and values for the organization," she said. "In a company growing so rapidly, creating that kind of internal alignment is core to success as the company continues to grow."

Prior to joining Compass, Binder was VP of global communications at Percolate, an enterprise marketing software start-up. She worked there between April and December 2016. Before that, she was VP of corporate communications at ADT, where she was responsible for global media relations, employee communications, and corporate citizenship.

Earlier in her career, Binder spent seven years at Ruder Finn, most recently as EVP.

Binder was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2013.

Compass was co-founded in 2012 by Ori Allon, a technology entrepreneur who previously sold companies to Google and Twitter; and Reffkin, who worked at McKinsey, in the White House, and Goldman Sachs.

Compass has locations in New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, the Hamptons, and Aspen, Colorado.