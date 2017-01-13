Breakfast Briefing, 1.13.2017: PETA puts its money where its mouth is

PETA buys stake in LVMH. The animal-rights group, known for its outrageous stunts, has bought a stake in French luxury designer Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey to stop it from using rare animal skins. The purchase will also allow the group to question executives at board meetings. PETA’s surprisingly non-confrontational EVP of marketing and corporate affairs, Tracy Reiman, checked in with PRWeek last month.
Cabinet appointees disagree with Trump. Major media outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, the Associated Press, and National Public Radio ran prominent stories this morning about President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees disagreeing with his policies during confirmation hearings. Trump on Twitter this morning: "All my cabinet appointees are looking good and doing a great job." More from Trump: "Russia says nothing exists" on allegations; Clinton "guilty as hell."
Toyota expands airbag recall. The Japanese automaker has expanded its recall of U.S. vehicles to include another 543,000 cars over concerns about faulty driver-side airbag inflators. The devices were made by embattled Japanese auto-products manufacturer Takata.
Making Snapchat simpler. With an initial public offering coming into view, Snapchat has streamlined its app on Android and iOS. One key upgrade: it’s debuted a search bar to make it easier to find content from contacts and publishers.
Ryan breaks with Trump on Russia. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called Russia "a global menace led by a man who is menacing" during a CNN town hall that aired Thursday night. He also sped up an earlier timeline for drawing up a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
Davos suddenly self-aware. Attendees of the World Economic Forum set for Davos, Switzerland, next week are wondering about their place in the post-Brexit and post-Trump-election world. "A joke I’ve told 1,000 people in the months since leaving Davos is that the conventional wisdom of Davos is always wrong," attendee Kenneth Rogoff told Bloomberg.
Breakfast Briefing, 1.13.2017: PETA puts its money where its mouth is
The animal-rights group has bought a stake in a major fashion house to stop it from using skins from rare animals.
