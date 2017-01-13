In brief: FHF adds senior duo, Edelman agency hires, Bite wins, Limelight recruited

FleishmanHillard Fishburn adds senior duo

Fleishman's UK arm FleishmanHillard Fishburn has made two hires. Ben Heatley, who was previously head of corporate affairs at clean technology business Dearman, joins the corporate communications team to support a number of the agency’s blue-chip clients. Meanwhile, Emily Murphy-Wearmout, former PR training specialist, has been appointed as director of FHF's technology practice. She has been tasked with helping clients address their most important communications challenges, and will also help coach and mentor the team internally.

Edelman agency Smithfield hires director

Smithfield, Edelman’s specialist capital markets and financial services agency, which it acquired in 2015, has appointed Mav Wynn as director of its investor relations advisory practice. As part of the role, Wynn will help companies build their reputations as the communications landscape evolves, the agency said. She joins from clothing brand Superdry, where she was head of brand communications.

Rocket Fuel briefs Bite

Predictive marketing company Rocket Fuel has appointed PR firm Bite to handle all of its UK communications activity. Bite has been tasked with elevating the company’s corporate profile and driving the purchase of its marketing platform.

Curve Group recruits Limelight

Recruitment firm The Curve Group has appointed b2b PR agency Limelight to raise awareness about its outsourcing solutions and talent management capabilities. As part of the brief, Limelight will create a targeted communications programme designed to align with Curve’s growth ambitions and business strategy.

Drupal brief for Context

Drupal specialist Ixis IT has appointed technology PR firm Context Public Relations to support its 2017 marketing campaign. North-west agency Context also recently won Israeli mobile security firm Kaymera.