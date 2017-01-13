KFC launches review of UK consumer PR and advertising

Fast food brand KFC is simultaneously reviewing its UK advertising and consumer PR business, although Freud Communications' corporate comms brief is not affected.

Freuds has worked in various capacities for the chain, which is owned by YUM Brands, for two decades.

Other agencies, including Ketchum and Storm Communications, have also worked with KFC in this period. Freuds' remit currently spans press office, corporate and consumer work, but it is only the consumer portion of this work that is being reviewed.

The agency intermediary AAR is handling the search for a consumer PR firm, which may involve Freuds.

PRWeek sister title Campaign reports that the result of this search, and a review of its ad account, are expected by the end of March.

Campaign also notes that Bartle Bogle Hegarty has held the ad account since 2002, and will re-pitch for the account.

KFC chief marketing officer Meg Farren told Campaign: "We’re always evolving our media strategy in line with consumer habits and our brand’s priorities. Traditional advertising continues to represent the majority of our media strategy, but we recognise the importance of using both PR and social to help us anchor our brand in the heart of British culture."

Last year, PRWeek interviewed KFC's in-house PR team – among other things, they said their US team was beginning to tackle "myths" surrounding the business head-on, and that the UK would look to do more of this in 2017.