Grayling and The Academy veteran Nicky Law to lead Ogilvy PR UK's Bacardi work

Nicky Law, previously MD at The Academy, has joined Ogilvy PR in London as managing partner of its brand marketing and technology division.

Law started in the role on 3 January and looks after a team of 45, leading the agency's work with spirits brand Barcadi.

"Being able to put into practice my extensive drinks experience in particular, coupled with the opportunity to work with a group of smart, talented and dynamic people, makes it a very exciting start to the year," Law told PRWeek.

Bacardi Group hired Ogilvy on a new Europe-wide consumer PR brief in March.

Reporting to Ogilvy PR UK CEO Marshall Manson, Law will also handle PR for clients including TK Maxx, Puma, Huawei, and Ford.

"Through clients like Bacardi and TK Maxx, we're making things that people choose to consume and share, and putting PR front and centre in the marketing mix," Manson said.

Prior to joining The Academy in 2015, a year before its merger with Shine Communications, Law spent more than five years as MD at PR firm Grayling.

Her replacement is yet to be announced.