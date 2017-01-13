Allison+Partners names Tracey Cassidy New York GM

The firm has also promoted Emily Wilson-Sawyer to EVP, reflecting her role as head of the West Coast consumer practice and lead of the agency's travel and hospitality specialty.

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners has upped Tracey Cassidy to GM of its New York office.

Cassidy, who was previously the agency’s SVP of client service and operations in New York, is reporting to Anne Colaiacovo, partner and chair of the Eastern region. Colaiacovo was the last person to hold the New York GM title.

When the firm opened an office in Boston in late 2015, Colaiacovo was tapped to lead its operations, but she continued to manage business operations in New York while taking on oversight of the Boston and Washington, DC, offices.

Cassidy, who stepped into the GM role in December, is responsible for day-to-day operations, driving business development, and providing strategic counsel to clients. She is overseeing 35 staffers.

"We are doing a lot of global work, tapping our network of colleagues around the world," Cassidy said. "That is being serviced out of New York, and I would like to grow, evolve, and expand that area and continue to evolve some of the great work we are doing for longstanding clients."

In Cassidy’s previous role at Allison+Partners, she led accounts for Progressive Insurance, Orbitz.com, and PepsiCo. The firm is planning to replace her in the role of SVP of client service and operations in New York, she said.

Prior to joining Allison+Partners, Cassidy was SVP at RoseComm and VP at Middleberg Euro RSCG.

The agency also promoted Emily Wilson-Sawyer this month to EVP, reflecting her role as head of the West Coast consumer practice and lead of the agency’s travel and hospitality specialty. She is reporting to Lisa Rosenberg, partner, chief creative officer, and co-chair of the consumer marketing practice.

Wilson-Sawyer’s position is new at the agency. She previously served as SVP.