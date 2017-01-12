Text100 makes global, Asia-Pacific leadership changes

Lee Nugent is taking over as Asia-Pacific director as Anne Costello becomes regional chair.

SINGAPORE: Text100 has made changes to its global leadership, including significant shifts in Asia-Pacific.

Lee Nugent, Asia-Pacific MD for consulting and strategy, is succeeding Anne Costello as Asia-Pacific regional director. He joined the firm last July from Nelson Bostock in London, where he was CEO and led the agency starting in 2007.

Based in Singapore, Nugent will lead Text100’s operations across its six APAC markets: Singapore, China, Australia, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

"I’m hugely excited about leading Text100’s talented teams across APAC," he said. "This is the most exciting part of the world to be in right now. Technology is impacting the way we all live and work, and to have the opportunity to drive an agency that sits right at the heart of this change and build on all the success we’ve had under [Costello’s] leadership is a fantastic honor."

Costello, meanwhile, is moving into a new role as chair of the Asia-Pacific region before also becoming global head of people development. She will be responsible for Text100’s investment in talent and skills, bringing more than 15 years of industry experience to the role.

Nugent will also join Text100’s global executive leadership team, on which Costello already sits.

Richard Parkinson, newly minted EVP and global creative director based in London, has also joined the leadership team. Cecile Missildine will move into a new position as head of Text100’s global insight and analytics unit once a replacement for her as EMEA regional director has been found.

"This is the next significant step in Text100’s drive towards our vision for 2020," said Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes. "We welcome both [Parkinson] and [Nugent] to the global leadership team. They will bring their unique talent and experience, having both run successful communications agencies in the recent past."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.