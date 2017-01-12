Watch: England Rugby encourages women to play in 'Inner Warrior' campaign

England's rugby governing body the Rugby Football Union has created a campaign aimed at encouraging more women to play a contact version of the sport.

The Meet Your Inner Warrior campaign, which launched on Wednesday (11 January), includes 100 taster sessions for women to try out rugby before considering joining a local club.

These sessions, which are designed to teach introductory skills, as well as training drills, will run throughout the UK from 19-29 January, and can be accessed via the England Rugby website.

"The upcoming 'Warrior Camps' are a great chance for newcomers or returning players to take part in the sport through fun and informal sessions to encourage them to pursue it further," said RFU rugby development director Steve Grainger.