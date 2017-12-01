Breakfast Briefing, 1.12.2017: Senate takes first steps to repeal Affordable Care Act

Obamacare repeal put in motion. The Senate took the first legislative steps towards repealing the Affordable Care Act during a marathon voting session that stretched from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Senate voted 51 to 48 along party lines to send the measure to the House of Representatives for another procedural vote expected Friday.
New this morning: GCI Health has opened an office in Philadelphia, managed by EVP and market leader Sherry Goldberg, who also runs the healthcare specialist shop’s New York office. GCI is sharing office space with healthcare media agency CMI.
What to watch today: Mattis confirmation hearing. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense is due before the Senate on Thursday. It is expected to pepper retired Marine General James "Mad Dog" Mattis with questions about Iran and women in combat, among other issues. Also on the Hill today: Housing and Urban Development pick Dr. Ben Carson and Trump’s choice for CIA chief, Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS).
Samsung heir apparent apologizes. The company’s group leader, Jay Y. Lee, apologized to reporters early Thursday before he was grilled by a South Korean special prosecutor as part of the investigation into the country’s impeached president. "I am very sorry to the South Korean people for not showing a better side," said Lee, widely considered to be next in line for Samsung’s top job.
Goodbye, San Diego. San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos is set to tell team staff that he is relocating the NFL franchise to Los Angeles next year. There are still hurdles. The team hasn’t officially notified public officials or the Los Angeles Rams, with whom the Chargers would share a stadium.
Keaton sorry for Fences flub. Actor Michael Keaton apologized to the Associated Press for botching his lines and combining Hidden Figures and Fences at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Keaton said the error shouldn’t be misinterpreted as disrespect towards either film or their casts.
About that press conference…CNBC: Trump’s big error on jobs; Fortune: Why pharma stocks crashed mid-sentence; USA Today: Government ethics watchdog denounces Trump’s business plans; Recode: Despite clash with CNN, investors aren’t worried about AT&T-Time Warner deal; Acosta vs. Spicer.
Breakfast Briefing, 1.12.2017: Senate takes first steps to repeal Affordable Care Act
The Senate voted along party lines early Thursday to send a procedural motion to the House of Representatives that would begin the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Obamacare repeal put in motion. The Senate took the first legislative steps towards repealing the Affordable Care Act during a marathon voting session that stretched from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Senate voted 51 to 48 along party lines to send the measure to the House of Representatives for another procedural vote expected Friday.