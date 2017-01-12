Fitness First recruits Instagram stars to exorcise Blue Monday with free gym access

Fitness First is using Instagram fitness stars Zanna Van Dijk, Clean Eating Alice, and Bradley Simmonds as an antidote to Blue Monday.

(l-r): Instagram fitness gurus Zanna Van Dijk, Clean Eating Alice and Bradley Simmonds
Falling on the third Monday in January, Blue Monday is the day when a variety of factors - including weather, debt, time since Christmas, motivational levels and the failure of New Year's resolutions - conspire to make what is predicted to be the saddest day of the year for many Brits.

The gym chain is one of many brands attempting to seize the PR opportunity today, in Fitness First's case by offering members of the public free access to all of its 58 UK outlets for one day. According to the gym, all people need to do is turn up.

"This year we chose Zanna, Bradley and Alice as they all have a well-rounded approach to fitness – combining healthy eating with exercise – and a belief that this can boost people’s moods and positively transform their lives," Fitness First head of comms Sarah Coles told PRWeek.

As part of the promotion, which is now into its fourth year, the three Instagrammers also offered the chance to win a place on a newly launched speed, high-intensity, resistance, endurance, dynamic (SHRED) fitness class. 

Three launch classes are taking place at Fenchurch Street, Hammersmith and Tottenham Court Road today, and the sessions will later be rolled out in all Fitness First gyms.

Clean Eating Alice, real name Alice Liveing, said: "We've all had that feeling of deflation after Christmas, but after a long day at work there really is no better feeling than smashing out a workout."

Fitness First, which is owned by British sports retailer DW Sports, ran another opportunistic campaign last week, offering free gym access to any London commuter affected by Monday 9 January's tube strikes.

