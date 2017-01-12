GCI Health plants its flag in Philadelphia

The firm is sharing space in the City of Brotherly Love with healthcare media shop CMI.

CEO Wendy Lund. (Image via GCI Group).
GCI Health has opened an office in Philadelphia, overseen by EVP and market leader Sherry Goldberg, who will manage the location alongside the firm’s New York office.

The agency is sharing office space with CMI, a media buying and planning shop that also specializes in working with the healthcare industry.

GCI Health CEO Wendy Lund said her agency is responding to client need in the city.

"We just saw an emerging healthcare opportunity that was happening where a lot of companies were starting to pop up and grow," she said. "The second piece of it is the opportunity to partner with CMI."

GCI Health also has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and South Florida, as well as an office in London.

Overseen by Goldberg, the Philadelphia office is staffed by seven employees, some of whom are physically located in the city, while others are planning to move there. The firm’s goal is to double the office’s headcount by the year’s end.

