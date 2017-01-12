Voters' Choice: The best #brandfilm of 2016 revealed

PRWeek readers chose Starbucks' Upstanders campaign from a list of 13 must-see brand films from 2016.

More than half of those who voted in PRWeek’s online poll for the best brand film of 2016 picked Starbucks’ "Upstanders – A Warrior’s Workout."

The coffee company's film attracted 53.17% of votes, with Chipotle’s animated film "A Love Story" second with 13.03%.

Third place went to nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise’s poignant film "Evan," which took 7.75% of the votes.

