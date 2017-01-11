Voters Choice: The best #brandfilm of 2016 revealed

From the 13 featured brand films, see which one voters overwhelmingly chose.

Contributors voted in PRWeek’s online poll for the best brand film of 2016 and the winner, with 53.17% of the votes, went to Starbucks’ "Upstanders – A Warrior’s Workout." Chipotle’s animated film "A Love Story" came in a distant second with 13.03% of the vote. And third place went to nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise’s poignant film "Evan," taking 7.75% of the votes. Check out the 10 other films featuring some of the finest cinematic storytelling from brands in 2016.

Go here to learn more about the 2nd annual Brand Film Festival, brought to you by PRWeek and Campaign US, or to enter your film. The deadline for entries is February 6.

