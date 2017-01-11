Voters Choice: The best #brandfilm of 2016 revealed

Contributors voted in PRWeek’s online poll for the best brand film of 2016 and the winner, with 53.17% of the votes, went to Starbucks’ "Upstanders – A Warrior’s Workout." Chipotle’s animated film "A Love Story" came in a distant second with 13.03% of the vote. And third place went to nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise’s poignant film "Evan," taking 7.75% of the votes. Check out the 10 other films featuring some of the finest cinematic storytelling from brands in 2016.

