AmEx, S&P Global veteran Christine Elliott joins Mastercard

She has held roles at S&P Global, American Express, and Hill & Knowlton.

PURCHASE, NY: Mastercard has hired S&P Global’s Christine Elliott as EVP of global communications.

She will oversee corporate, internal, external, and digital communications and report to Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer. Mastercard united its marketing and comms function under Rajamannar in November 2015.

Elliott replaced Chris Monteiro, who departed the company in May 2016 to join KPMG as chief communications officer. Andrew Bowins, another Mastercard veteran who left the payment-services company to join Samsung, joined Monteiro at KPMG earlier this month.

At S&P Global, formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Elliott served as chief communications officer. S&P Global brands include J.D. Power and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Elliott had a key role in the rebranding of McGraw Hill last year as S&P Global. The organization brought on Kwittken last March to support its rebranding assignment, along with messaging, thought leadership, editorial service support, writing, and media relations.

Elliott has also served as chief communications officer for American Express Global Business Travel and VP of corporate communications at American Express, as well as holding roles at PR21, Hill & Knowlton, and ABC News, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Elliott could not be immediately reached for comment. Heidrick & Struggles assisted with the recruiting process.

This sotry was updated on January 11 with additional information.