Nils Leonard to chair first Brand Film Festival London as submission deadline extended

The submission deadline for the inaugural Brand Film Festival London has been extended to 26 January - and senior ad man Nils Leonard has been announced as chair of the judging panel.

Launched by PRWeek in partnership with sister Haymarket title Campaign, the Brand Film Festival London celebrates brand storytelling and takes place on 5 April at Oval Space in Bethnal Green, east London.

It will showcase the best branded content films in Europe and honour the agencies, brands, film-makers and storytellers behind them. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops giving unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

The event follows in the footsteps of the Brand Film Festival New York, which launched last year, and hopes to ignite a dynamic conversation about the how and why of successful content films.

Leonard said that consumers’ ability to skip online ads is "the best thing to happen to our industry in the last ten years" as it encourages advertisers to raise their game.

He continued: "Brands have never been so motivated to market themselves in new and exciting ways and that’s what this festival is about. Creatively, we have never been so empowered to make things that the world might actually love.

"This is about the future of our business, the stories that people might seek out, not skip."

Leonard quit Grey London in June last year alongside former chief executive Lucy Jameson and former managing director Natalie Graeme.

For full information and to enter Brand Film Festival London, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk.