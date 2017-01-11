Cohn & Wolfe names Jim Joseph worldwide president

NEW YORK: Cohn & Wolfe has promoted Jim Joseph to worldwide president, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Joseph will continue to report to Cohn & Wolfe CEO Donna Imperato.

Previously, Joseph was president for the Americas and chief integrated marketing officer. He will not be directly replaced in that role, however the firm has not named a new head of North America who would eventually gain oversight for all of the Americas.

In his new role, Joseph is responsible for developing and leveraging global resources, products, and services to support offices around the world. He is also overseeing branding and insights, creative development and execution, business development, and agency marketing and thought leadership. Joseph will continue to oversee the Latin American region.

The firm has also promoted EVP of global strategy and development Brooke Hovey to chief client officer, supporting Joseph on overseeing global business.

Imperato explained that the firm created Joseph’s role due to its growth over the past three years and she needed an executive to take some work off her plate.

"I am a little bit of a control freak," she said. "I oversaw branding and insights and creativity—everything reported into me even though we had people."

Imperato added that she will focus on overseeing the firm’s operational responsibilities and initiatives around the world, along with client work and new business.

Last May, Imperato told PRWeek that keeping up with and managing growth was Cohn & Wolfe’s biggest challenge.

"In the past two years, we have grown 43%, including our acquisitions; that also means I have 43% more work," she said at the time.

Joseph joined the WPP agency in 2012 from Lippe Taylor, where he served as president and partner for three years, working with brands including Ikea, David’s Bridal, Nestlé, and Elizabeth Arden. After initially taking the role of North America president, he was promoted to president of the Americas and global chief integrated marketing officer in January 2015.

Prior to Lippe Taylor, he worked at Publicis Groupe for 12 years, most recently as MD of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. Joseph sold his own firm, CPPartners, to Publicis in 2002. His agency's clients included Tylenol, Kellogg, Cadillac, American Express, and Pfizer. He has also held in-house roles at Arm & Hammer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Cohn & Wolfe also promoted Chad Latz from global president of the digital innovation group to chief innovation officer and Stephanie Howley from HR director for North America to EVP and global talent manager. The firm also brought on Tara Lilien, former SVP for U.S. human resources at MSLGroup, as SVP for U.S. human resources, reporting to Howley.

This story was updated to correct the status of Cohn & Wolfe's search for a new head of North America. The firm has not yet named a replacement.