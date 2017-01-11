PMQs Twitter round-up: Happy New Year Prime Minister - where's your 'Brexit' plan?

Following the briefest of pleasantries, it did not take long for hostilities to begin between the main political parties, at the first PMQs of the year.





The first #PMQs of the year - Brexit, the NHS and the economy are expected to be the dominant issues. — Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017



The SNP’s Chris Law asked the first question, asking Prime Minister Theresa May to reveal her plans for Brexit, to which she replied that she would provide more detail in the coming weeks.

Jeremy Corbyn accuses Theresa May of "fiddling the figures" to hide the current chaos within the National Health Service #PMQs — Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017



The Labour leader referred to reports of patients waiting on trolleys in A&E departments for more than four hours during Christmas week and called on the government to stop fiddling the figures in order to make the problem seem less acute.





The PM responded saying that description was "irresponsible and overblown". She said it is not a matter of targets but appropriate care — Portcullis (@Portcullis_says) January 11, 2017



May responded by dismissing comments made by the international charity the British Red Cross when it said there was a humanitarian crisis in the NHS, calling the comments "irresponsible" and "overblown".





"Government putting in extra funding" for the NHS says May. CEO of NHS England Simon Stevens expected to say not enough later today? #PMQs — WA (@WA_Comms) January 11, 2017

RT daily_politics: "If she won't listen to the Red Cross, who will she listen to?" jeremycorbyn asks theresa_may #… pic.twitter.com/etq5eeCM2y — Stuart Thomson (@Redpolitics) January 11, 2017



Corbyn kept to his theme and said 1.8 million people waited more than four hours in A&E departments last year and referred to medical organisations, such as the BMA and the Royal College of Nurses, which have lined up to attack problems in the NHS this week.





"I accept there have been a small number of incidents..." says PM. "Small??!?" shout Labour MPs. #PMQs — BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017



Corbyn kept up the attack and referred to patients being treated across two plastic chairs in overstretched A&E departments and highlighted the funding gap in social care, which makes waiting times in hospitals even worse.





Efffective attack from Corbyn about the definition of "shared society" being people sharing hospital corridors on trolleys. #PMQs — BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017



Corbyn works to pin down May on social care, describing the Prime Minister as "in denial" over the hospital crisis in Britain. #PMQs — Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017



He finally thundered: "The NHS is in crisis but the prime minister is in denial. Cancel corporate tax cuts and spend the money on people in desperate need."





#PMQs strangely quiet. Labour rarely noisy but silence from Tory MPs on NHS suggests they don't have total faith that every is hunky-dory — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) January 11, 2017

Were the NHS the only battlefield at #PMQs, Corbyn would clinch victory today. — BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017

2017 #PMQs begins with the balance tipping in #Corbyn's favour, but only slightly. Looking forward to next week's match. — BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017



With a chastened-looking Conservative party behind her, May said Labour had spent the corporate tax cuts eight times over already and said the NHS did not need a cheque from Labour, which would bounce.

Angus Robertson turns to Brexit - asking whether May will postpone invoking Article 50 in order to consult with the devolved nations #PMQs — Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017



It did not take long for Robertson to return to his favoured theme, Brexit. With his second question, the SNP leader called on May to delay invoking Article 50 in order to give the people of Northern Ireland a chance to take part in the consultation process with the devolved nations over Brexit.

As the session became more heated, Speaker John Bercow was forced to slap down Labour MP Paula Sherriff, telling her: "If you were behaving like this in another public place you would be subject to an anti-social behaviour order."





According to figures from Brandwatch, there were nearly 10,000 tweets about PMQs, with the NHS and the Red Cross reference to a humanitarian crisis among the top topics.





Tweets about May were 27 per cent positive and 73 per cent negative, for Corbyn they were 39 per cent positive and 61 per cent negative and for Robertson 37 per cent positive and 63 per cent negative.