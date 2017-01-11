PMQs Twitter round-up: Happy New Year Prime Minister - where's your 'Brexit' plan?

The first #PMQs of the year - Brexit, the NHS and the economy are expected to be the dominant issues.— Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn accuses Theresa May of "fiddling the figures" to hide the current chaos within the National Health Service #PMQs— Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017
The PM responded saying that description was "irresponsible and overblown". She said it is not a matter of targets but appropriate care— Portcullis (@Portcullis_says) January 11, 2017
"Government putting in extra funding" for the NHS says May. CEO of NHS England Simon Stevens expected to say not enough later today? #PMQs— WA (@WA_Comms) January 11, 2017
RT daily_politics: "If she won't listen to the Red Cross, who will she listen to?" jeremycorbyn asks theresa_may #… pic.twitter.com/etq5eeCM2y— Stuart Thomson (@Redpolitics) January 11, 2017
"I accept there have been a small number of incidents..." says PM. "Small??!?" shout Labour MPs. #PMQs— BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017
Efffective attack from Corbyn about the definition of "shared society" being people sharing hospital corridors on trolleys. #PMQs— BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017
Corbyn works to pin down May on social care, describing the Prime Minister as "in denial" over the hospital crisis in Britain. #PMQs— Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017
#PMQs strangely quiet. Labour rarely noisy but silence from Tory MPs on NHS suggests they don't have total faith that every is hunky-dory— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) January 11, 2017
Were the NHS the only battlefield at #PMQs, Corbyn would clinch victory today.— BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017
2017 #PMQs begins with the balance tipping in #Corbyn's favour, but only slightly. Looking forward to next week's match.— BM Public Affairs (@BMPubAffairs) January 11, 2017
Angus Robertson turns to Brexit - asking whether May will postpone invoking Article 50 in order to consult with the devolved nations #PMQs— Newington (@NewingtonComms) January 11, 2017