PMQs Twitter round-up: Happy New Year Prime Minister - where's your 'Brexit' plan?

Added 7 hours ago by Ian Griggs , Be the first to comment

Following the briefest of pleasantries, it did not take long for hostilities to begin between the main political parties, at the first PMQs of the year.

News
The SNP’s Chris Law asked the first question, asking Prime Minister Theresa May to reveal her plans for Brexit, to which she replied that she would provide more detail in the coming weeks.



Then it was an assured Jeremy Corbyn’s turn to put the Prime Minister’s feet to the fire, this time over the NHS.

The Labour leader referred to reports of patients waiting on trolleys in A&E departments for more than four hours during Christmas week and called on the government to stop fiddling the figures in order to make the problem seem less acute.



May responded by dismissing comments made by the international charity the British Red Cross when it said there was a humanitarian crisis in the NHS, calling the comments "irresponsible" and "overblown".



Corbyn kept to his theme and said 1.8 million people waited more than four hours in A&E departments last year and referred to medical organisations, such as the BMA and the Royal College of Nurses, which have lined up to attack problems in the NHS this week.




Corbyn kept up the attack and referred to patients being treated across two plastic chairs in overstretched A&E departments and highlighted the funding gap in social care, which makes waiting times in hospitals even worse.



He finally thundered: "The NHS is in crisis but the prime minister is in denial. Cancel corporate tax cuts and spend the money on people in desperate need."





With a chastened-looking Conservative party behind her, May said Labour had spent the corporate tax cuts eight times over already and said the NHS did not need a cheque from Labour, which would bounce.





Angus Robertson, the SNP’s leader in Parliament, asked about the implications of the resignation of Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, earlier this week, to which May replied that if the situation was not resolved in seven days, an election would be called in Northern Ireland.

It did not take long for Robertson to return to his favoured theme, Brexit. With his second question, the SNP leader called on May to delay invoking Article 50 in order to give the people of Northern Ireland a chance to take part in the consultation process with the devolved nations over Brexit. 



As the session became more heated, Speaker John Bercow was forced to slap down Labour MP Paula Sherriff, telling her: "If you were behaving like this in another public place you would be subject to an anti-social behaviour order."

According to figures from Brandwatch, there were nearly 10,000 tweets about PMQs, with the NHS and the Red Cross reference to a humanitarian crisis among the top topics.

Tweets about May were 27 per cent positive and 73 per cent negative, for Corbyn they were 39 per cent positive and 61 per cent negative and for Robertson 37 per cent positive and 63 per cent negative.

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now