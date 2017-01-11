In brief: senior Bell Pottinger hires, new PR firm for Acer, Hackett to Mundipharma

Bell Pottinger's hires and fashion work, Acer UK hires Agent42, Travel Portland hires Black Diamond, new US boss for Burson and more from PRWeek UK.

Bell Pottinger's hires and fashion work

Bell Pottinger has taken on Kate Miller and Sudha Singh as partners in its global advisory team, which focuses on litigation, crisis and international affairs. Former lawyer Miller joins from comms consultancy Project Associates, while Singh was previously executive vice president at Ogilvy PR Delhi.

The agency also today announced that it has started work with the British Fashion Council's charity The Fashion Trust. Bell Pottinger's head of luxury Karlina Nathan and other staff will work with emerging designers to give them guidance on their brand and digital strategies.

Acer UK hires Agent42

Acer UK has handed a wide-ranging PR brief to Agent42. The agency previously handled marketing for the computing firm, but has now launched a PR division with two senior hires. Click here for the full story.

Travel Portland hires Black Diamond

Travel Portland, the official destination marketing organisation for the city of Portland, Oregon, has appointed Black Diamond as its PR and travel trade agency in the UK and Ireland. Black Diamond is Travel Portland’s first agency of record for the markets. The appointment follows Delta Air Line’s announcement of a new seasonal direct flight from Heathrow to Portland from May.

New role for former Roche exec

Susie Hackett, the former head of European comms for Roche and latterly an independent consultant, has become head of corporate comms at Mundipharma, a network of businesses providing support and services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

Burson's American boss

As reported by PRWeek US, Burson-Marsteller has a new US CEO.

Markettiers appoints Manchester head

Josh Wheeler has been appointed to the position of general manager of the Manchester officer of broadcast consultancy Markettiers. He has been with the company for three years.

Treacher makes Quantum leap

Following recovery from a serious illness, Robin Treacher has returned to work with Kent's Quantum Public Relations. Treacher, one of the three founders of DTW, which was originally a public sector specialist, takes on the role of associate director.