In Pictures: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2017

Added 2 hours ago by Rob McKinlay , Be the first to comment

The PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards presentation took place last night at The Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in Soho - and a PRWeek snapper was on hand to capture the evening.

All the winning agencies and in-house teams were present to pick up their awards certificates, as well as enjoy a networking evening with drinks and canapés.

Click here for the full list of winners and links to articles revealing why each company deserved its accolade.

Congratulations to all the winners.

