In Pictures: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2017

All the winning agencies and in-house teams were present to pick up their awards certificates, as well as enjoy a networking evening with drinks and canapés.
Click here for the full list of winners and links to articles revealing why each company deserved its accolade.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Thank you @prweekuknews - these really are the most important of honours. https://t.co/v6w6rgGJhr— scott wilson (@scottbwilson) January 10, 2017
Well done to the @dynamopr team for winning @prweekuknews best place to work. Staff getting younger every year… pic.twitter.com/T16zdp1k9a— bowlesy (@bowlesy) January 11, 2017
Enjoyed meeting PR's top employers at PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards tonight. Kudos to all the winners ??????@prweekuknews pic.twitter.com/H4PPAiILO0— Rob McKinlay (@rob_mckinlay) January 10, 2017
@prweekuknews @O2 Congratulations to Nicola and her team for another award!— Sara Lipscombe (@SaraEALipscombe) January 10, 2017
A golden evening for us. So thrilled for us wolfies! @CohnWolfeUK @prweekuknews @CondeNast pic.twitter.com/wOERXqn4JQ— Cohn & Wolfe, UK (@CohnWolfeUK) January 10, 2017
Silver is the new gold! #BPTW @prweekuknews pic.twitter.com/fvkTW2pCiI— Third City (@Third_City) January 10, 2017
And off to the award ceremony of @prweekuknews #BestPlacesToWork Great winners!— Francis Ingham (@PRCAIngham) January 10, 2017
We're at the @prweekuknews UK Best Places to Work awards tonight @Avionpapier is clearly hyped ???????? pic.twitter.com/ageQB158l7— Manifest London (@ManifestLDN) January 10, 2017