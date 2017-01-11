In Pictures: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2017

The PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards presentation took place last night at The Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in Soho - and a PRWeek snapper was on hand to capture the evening.

All the winning agencies and in-house teams were present to pick up their awards certificates, as well as enjoy a networking evening with drinks and canapés.

Click here for the full list of winners and links to articles revealing why each company deserved its accolade.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Thank you @prweekuknews - these really are the most important of honours. https://t.co/v6w6rgGJhr — scott wilson (@scottbwilson) January 10, 2017

Well done to the @dynamopr team for winning @prweekuknews best place to work. Staff getting younger every year… pic.twitter.com/T16zdp1k9a — bowlesy (@bowlesy) January 11, 2017

Enjoyed meeting PR's top employers at PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards tonight. Kudos to all the winners ??????@prweekuknews pic.twitter.com/H4PPAiILO0 — Rob McKinlay (@rob_mckinlay) January 10, 2017

@prweekuknews @O2 Congratulations to Nicola and her team for another award! — Sara Lipscombe (@SaraEALipscombe) January 10, 2017

And off to the award ceremony of @prweekuknews #BestPlacesToWork Great winners! — Francis Ingham (@PRCAIngham) January 10, 2017