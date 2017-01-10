Monica Gil joins NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in EVP role

MIAMI: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has named Monica Gil EVP of corporate affairs, a newly created position.

Based in Miami, Gil will oversee corporate comms, government relations, community relations, and company-wide initiatives across all its business units, NBCUniversal Telemundo said in a statement. She will report to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Most recently, Gil was SVP and GM of multicultural growth and strategy at Nielsen. Her duties included driving growth, creating market insights, and developing strategies to reach diverse segments of consumers, according to Telemundo.

When Gil joined Nielsen in 2005, she was VP of communications before being promoted to SVP of public affairs and government relations in 2009. Gil also worked as press secretary for former California State Assembly Speaker Antonio Villaraigosa for four years, and worked on his winning 2005 campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

She also served as SVP at Greer, Margolis, Mitchell, and Burns and as a community relations manager for Telemundo KVEA and KWHY.

Gil is also a national board member for Girl Scouts USA and an advisory board member to the Latino panel of the Kennedy Center, according to her LinkedIn account.