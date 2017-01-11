Marketing agency Agent42 launches PR division to take on major Acer UK brief

Marketing agency Agent42 has launched a PR division with two former senior gaming executives, which has taken on a PR brief for an existing client - computer maker Acer UK.

Agent42 already handled marketing and experiential campaigns for Acer UK. It has now been handed an additional consumer and trade PR retainer for the UK.

The wide-ranging brief includes handling a product reviews programme, press office, and all of the computing firm's social media, blogger and vlogger activities. Agent42 takes over from incumbent Otto PR.

Agent42 appointed former Sega Europe licensing executive Karen Chestlett, and Charli Gallagher, former European sponsorship and experiential manager at PlayStation, late last year.

The pair are spearheading the new PR division at Agent42, which describes itself as a virtual marketing agency, meaning employees can choose to work remotely from anywhere in the world. Other clients on its books include Slush Puppie, Tango Ice Blast, Calor Gas.

"Having worked with Agent42 for some time, we already trust the team’s ability to deliver," Acer UK said.