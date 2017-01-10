Watch: Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Ikea is encouraging the nation to enjoy a better night's sleep by reclaiming the bedroom as a place of rest with a 'win at sleeping' integrated campaign.

Created by Mother London, the campaign launches on 14 January and creative features people preparing for bed to a dramatic voice over as if they are elite athletes preparing for a major sporting contest.

It is designed to challenge the public to consider small changes they can make to their evening routines in order to ensure a better night’s sleep.

Creative fits in with the furniture retailer’s ‘Wonderful Everyday’ strapline by inviting people to have a ‘Wonderful Everynight’.

The campaign will feature a 60 and 20-second spots, as well as CRM, social, PR, outdoor and digital, and will run until April 2.

The spot was directed by Jones+Tino through Stink.

Ikea UK and Ireland marketing manager Laurent Tiersen said: "Twenty-first century living brings with it increasingly busy lives and a multitude of digital distractions often leave us feeling tired, run down and unproductive.

"It’s for this reason that it’s more important than ever before we don’t leave a good night’s sleep to chance. All of us need to ‘raise our game’ and ensure we properly rest so we can start each new day feeling fresh."

This article first appeared in PRWeek sister title Campaign