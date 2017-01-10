French/West/Vaughan buys Fetching Communications

The agency will be rebranded as FWV Fetching and operate as a wholly owned division of French/West/Vaughan.

RALEIGH, NC: French/West/Vaughan has bought Fetching Communications, a Tampa, Florida-based firm specializing in pet and veterinary PR and marketing.

The agency will be rebranded as FWV Fetching and operate as a wholly owned division of French/West/Vaughan. Fetching founder Kristen Levine will lead the firm’s new pet and veterinary practice as SVP, and its CEO, Liz Lindley, will take a role as VP. Lindley was appointed Fetching’s chief executive in September 2013.

Fetching’s staffers in New York, Tampa, and Columbus, Ohio, will be aligned with existing French/West/Vaughan offices in their current roles, the firm said in a statement.

The deal also includes Fetching subsidiary PetPR.com, its pet news release-distribution platform. Combined, the two firms will have revenue of nearly $25 million. In 2015, French/West/Vaughan achieved revenue of $21.2 million, up 13% from the year prior.

Since Levine founded Fetching Communications in 2003, it has worked with the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, PetSafe Brand, Calmz, and John Paul Pet.

Prosper Group served as transaction adviser to Fetching during negotiations with French/West/Vaughan.

In June 2013, French/West/Vaughan acquired Grooms Athletic Management and Entertainment, a sports and entertainment management, marketing, and consulting firm based in New York.