Breakfast Briefing, 1.10.2017: How not to mourn a celebrity's death on Twitter (again)

British Gas felt the wrath of customers on Tuesday morning after marking the one-year anniversary of the death of David Bowie.

New this morning: How not to mourn a celebrity’s death. British Gas’ Twitter account using the #RipDB hashtag one year to the day after the death of David Bowie is drawing the ire of fans on social media. The company is apologizing via direct message to upset customers. Late last month, Cinnabon apologized and deleted its tribute tweet to late actress Carrie Fisher.

British Gas is getting dragged hard for this awkward David Bowie tweet https://t.co/C0NpIm2AQG #SocialMedia pic.twitter.com/9s7Ze0y6b5 — Adam Houlahan (@AdamHoulahan) January 10, 2017



What to watch today: Senate confirmation hearings are set to get underway. Under the spotlight first is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL). Sessions’ grilling will include the highly unusual scene of a fellow senator, Cory Booker of New Jersey, testifying against one of his colleagues’ fitness for a cabinet post. Here are four things to watch during Sessions’ hearing, via BuzzFeed. More transition news: Six Republican senators call for slowing down the Obamacare-repeal process.



What to keep an eye on tonight: Obama says goodbye. The president is set to deliver his "farewell address" from his adopted hometown of Chicago at 9 pm EST. It’s expected to be part reflection on the past eight years, and part call to action for the next four. And tomorrow, President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since winning the presidency.



Altaba explained. Media outlets are still unpacking the changes Yahoo announced to its brand and leadership structure once the sale of its core business to Verizon is complete. If the deal goes through, the consumer-facing business of Yahoo could keep its branding, and CEO Marissa Mayer could stay with the company. However, the name of its holding company is changing to Altaba, and Mayer is stepping down from its board.



The Detroit Auto Show’s main message: Made in the U.S.A. Automakers showing off their latest models at the North American International Auto Show are emphasizing their cars’ origins in the U.S., a result of Trump’s broadsides against automakers on Twitter. "Every press conference, every discussion we have today, it seems like some executive from any of the automakers is at pains to talk about what they make in the U.S., how much they make in the U.S.," John Rosevear, auto expert at The Motley Fool, told CNBC.