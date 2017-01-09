M Booth hires FleishmanHillard vet Nancy Seliger as EVP

NEW YORK: M Booth has appointed FleishmanHillard veteran Nancy Seliger to the newly created role of EVP of brand development and client experience.

As part of her responsibilities, Seliger will focus on building the M Booth brand, client satisfaction, and stewardship, as well as staff development.

She is joining M Booth after a career spanning 30 years at Fleishman, where she held leadership roles including president of the U.S. Eastern region, GM of Fleishman’s New York office, and global lead of the consumer sector. Most recently, she served as senior partner and EVP of global client relations and industry sectors at the Omnicom Group agency.

Along with Seliger’s hire, M Booth has restructured its senior leadership team with a focus on the "seamless integration of culture, brand, creative, client service, strategic planning, and innovation," the firm said in a statement.

Lauren Swartz, Jon Paul Buchmeyer, and Adrianna Bevilaqua were promoted to EVP, with each taking on enterprise-level strategic roles focused on talent management and transformation, strategy and business development, and innovation and new products, respectively.

It also upped Matt Hantz, Mark Schroeder, and Jennifer Teitler to EVP; they will continue to lead and manage practices in digital, corporate, and consumer, respectively.

Next Fifteen agency M Booth also recently launched what it refers to as an "agency within an agency" called Made, focused on content creation. Made is responsible for between one-quarter and one-third of total agency revenue, which totaled $25.5 million last year.

Seliger was not immediately available for comment.