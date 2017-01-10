Univision ups Rosemary Mercedes to chief communications officer

NEW YORK: Univision Communications has promoted Rosemary Mercedes to EVP and chief communications officer, effective immediately.



Based in New York, Mercedes is reporting to president and CEO Randy Falco.



She is responsible for crafting Univision’s comms strategy, including media relations for "corporate and business matters, industry issues, and programming and talent publicity efforts," the company said in a statement.



Mercedes began serving as interim head of corporate comms and PR last summer as Monica Talan, former EVP of corporate comms and PR, exited the company to join education startup PreK12 Plaza, now known as Genius Plaza. Talan is now chief mission officer at the company.



Previously, Mercedes was SVP of corporate communications at Univision. She was Pace University’s manager of public information before joining Univision in 2006 as a manager in its marketing group, according to her LinkedIn profile.



The predominantly Spanish-language network, whose parent company is preparing for an initial public offering, has lost 45% of its prime-time audience since 2013, according to the Los Angeles Times. It reported a net loss of more than $30 million in the third quarter of last year.



Falco and chief news, entertainment, and digital officer Isaac Lee met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, and the network released a statement afterwards vowing to cover the Trump administration aggressively. In August 2015, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was removed from a Trump rally after an aggressive line of questioning on immigration policy.

This story was updated to clarify Univision's parent company is preparing for an initial public offering, not the network itself.