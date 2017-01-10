Deliveroo ends Havas PR relationship amid major comms shakeup

Ex-George Osborne aide Thea Rogers has become Deliveroo's PR chief, while the food delivery business will appoint new consumer and corporate agencies after ending work with Havas PR.

In October, it was announced that Deliveroo had appointed Havas PR UK as its retained consumer agency to deliver national and regional PR support for the brand.

However, this relationship has now come to an end.

"We worked with Havas from February to December and will announce in the coming weeks a new consumer PR agency with whom we will be working," Rogers, whose job title is VP, head of global comms and policy, told PRWeek.

She added that in the coming months, Deliveroo would also be looking for a corporate comms agency.

Prior to joining Deliveroo yesterday (9 January), Rogers had served as chief of staff at HM Treasury for over a year.

Before that she had spent several years as former chancellor George Osborne’s chief of staff.

She will report to Deliveroo CEO William Shu, who founded the business in 2013, and will initially lead a small team out of the company's London office.

"Deliveroo is Britain's best chance at creating a global tech success story," she said.

Deliveroo, which lets customers order food from restaurants that typically do not offer home delivery, is available throughout the UK, and in 11 other countries across the world.